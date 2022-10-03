Gertrude’s House held its fifth annual “Walk It Out” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Sept. 17 at Stewart Middle School. Gertrude’s House founder Brenda Grissom honored public officials and businesses that have helped the nonprofit. Several public officials spoke at the event.
Gertrude's House holds fifth annual 'Walk It Out' Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
