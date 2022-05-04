Georgia Highlands College will hold the 2022 commencement on the Floyd campus in Rome on Thursday, May 12.
Three separate ceremonies will take place throughout the day. Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the nursing pinning/commencement ceremony beginning at 2 p.m.
The ceremonies will be held in the gym on the Rome site located at 3175 Cedartown Highway. Due to limited seating, attendance will be limited to graduates and four guests per graduate.
GHC ID and/or guest passes are required to enter the venue area. For those who cannot attend in person, livestreams of the ceremonies will be available at highlands.edu and on GHC’s social media channels.
More information can be found on the commencement ceremony page regarding details, directions and campus guidelines.
Regent Cade Joiner will bring greetings from the Board of Regents and give the commencement address during the 10 a.m. ceremony.
One year after earning a bachelor’s in marketing from the University of Georgia in 2001, Regent Joiner founded Shred-X Secure Document Destruction. The company one of the largest independent shredding companies in the Southeast and was named as one of the 100 fastest growing businesses in Georgia.
Regent Joiner is the Chairman of the National Federation of Independent Business of Georgia, an organization with 8,000 member businesses across the state. He also serves as a board member for the UGA Entrepreneurship Program, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and Georgia Workforce Development Board.
Professor Sharryse Henderson will receive the 2022 Wesley C. Walraven Faculty Award, and Dean of Health Sciences Lisa Jellum will be the 2022 Mace Bearer.
Student Government Association President Matthew Perry will speak at the 6 p.m. ceremony.
