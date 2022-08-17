Alongside the Georgia Highlands College Foundation, the leadership team at GHC has created a new scholarship to help students pay for college. The new “Ready to Start” scholarship is for any student who falls a few hundred dollars short of paying after financial aid and other scholarships have been applied. 

President Mike Hobbs stated that a few hundred dollars shouldn’t keep a student from attending class and working toward their college goals, and that’s why he and the leadership team at GHC decided to create this new fund to immediately help students this fall—which could help hundreds of students right away.

