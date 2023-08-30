GHC pic

Left: Recent Georgia Highlands College graduate Kristina Von Nordeck is growing her career in healthcare.

 GHC/Special

Recent Georgia Highlands College (GHC) graduate Kristina Von Nordeck is growing her career in healthcare, having spent the last five years in pediatrics and the last 10 years as a Medical Assistant.

As a 2023 graduate of the Bachelor of Sciences in Health Sciences program, Von Nordeck now serves as a Health Educator at Emory Healthcare, taking charge of responsibilities such as researching and developing health education materials and courses, conducting support groups, community outreach and more.