GHC launching new bachelor's degree

 GHC/Special

Georgia Highlands College (GHC) is launching a new bachelor’s degree slated to start spring 2023. The Bachelor of Science in Environmental and Natural Resources aims to produce graduates who are able to collect, analyze, correlate, and evaluate scientific data pertaining to environmental and natural resources.

Careers in Environmental and Natural Resources include Wildlife Biologist, Environmental Scientist, Conservation Biologist, Natural Resource Manager, Field/Lab Technicians, Forester, Ecologist, Veterinarian, Educator and more. 

