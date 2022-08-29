GHC launching new bachelor's degree

Georgia Highlands College (GHC) is launching a new bachelor’s degree slated to start spring 2023. The Bachelor of Science in Environmental and Natural Resources aims to produce graduates who are able to collect, analyze, correlate, and evaluate scientific data pertaining to environmental and natural resources.
Careers in Environmental and Natural Resources include Wildlife Biologist, Environmental Scientist, Conservation Biologist, Natural Resource Manager, Field/Lab Technicians, Forester, Ecologist, Veterinarian, Educator and more.
The new bachelor’s program has been approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for certification.
Graduates of the program will be able to assess the health of various ecosystems, recommend strategies and methods for maintaining or improving the environment, effectively manage the use and protection of natural resources, and understand multiple dimensions of environmental sustainability issues.
Courses will focus on hands-on learning both in the laboratory and in the field.
Anyone interested in learning more about the new bachelor’s in Environmental and Natural Resources may complete an interest form at EVNR.highlands.edu
The bachelor’s degree at Georgia Highlands College remains one of the lowest cost four-year degree options in Northwest Georgia with a celebrated “return on investment.”
Recently, GHC was ranked one of the “best returns on investment” in the state for public colleges by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. Using data from the expanded College Scorecard, the Georgetown University report ranks 4,500 colleges and universities by return on investment.
Georgia Highlands College joins Georgia Institute of Technology and Augusta University in the top three spots for ROI in Georgia.
In 2015, GHC was named “best value in the state” by College Scorecard. College Scorecard was designed to provide “the clearest, most accessible, and most reliable national data on college cost, graduation, debt, and post-college earnings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.