The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County for October features Brittany Gilbert.
Holding a bachelor’s degree in studio art, Gilbert never chose one medium upon which to concentrate. She loves to dabble in whatever material is available at whatever time the opportunity strikes.
From paper sculpture to ceramics, or painting on any surface that begs decoration, Gilbert explores creativity where the chance arises.
“I have always felt compelled to make things that will inspire others about life, whether it be writing a story or imagining a play," Gilbert said. "Creating artwork is the one place in my life where I can truly go with the flow and feel most comfortable.”
Gilbert likes to inspire people to let go of the rigidness of perfectionism and instead have fun, like a child fearless about drawing the first mark on white paper. Making a “mistake” can be a doorway to discovery, and new artwork can always be made again, again, and again.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums.
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
