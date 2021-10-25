SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Hooters is asking the nation to #GiveAHoot in the fight against breast cancer during its month-long October fundraising campaign in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With close to 25,000 Hooters Girls around the globe and a workforce made up of 70% women, Hooters is committed to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. After raising $710,000 in the fight against breast cancer in 2020, Hooters is setting the bar even higher with a goal of $1 million this year.
Every Hooters location across the U.S. will support the #GiveAHoot campaign during October through several fundraising programs that invite guests to:
• Snag the 2022 Hooters Calendar, with $1 from each calendar sold benefiting the cause
• Add their name to a personalized endowment card to hang up in the restaurant or take home
• Enjoy one of several pink drinks created to raise awareness and funds
• Pink Up their check when you visit Hooters. Add a cash or credit card donation to their check, or visit Hooters.com/Give to donate online
• Attend a local fundraising event at Hooters
• Request a personalized video shoutout from a Hooters Girl on Cameo
With close to 270,000 females expected to be affected by breast cancer in the U.S. this year, the statistics are too high to be ignored. And, with more than 17,000 Hooters Girls around the globe and a workforce made up of 70% women, Hooters is committed to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research.
Give A Hoot fundraising benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research, one of the nation’s leading cancer research funding organizations, as well as other local beneficiaries through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund. Part of the Hooters Community Endowment Fund (HOO.C.E.F.), the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund was established in honor of the late Kelly Jo Dowd, an original Hooters Girl and the 1995 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl. Always an inspiration to her fellow Hooters Girls, Kelly Jo valiantly battled breast cancer for five years before succumbing on May 24, 2007. Throughout her struggle she was courageous and selfless, becoming an advocate for early detection, education and fundraising. Her influence on Hooters culture of service remains as strong as ever.
Hooters launched a new pink drink to support the cause in partnership with Barstool Sports. The Barstool Bomb can be found exclusively at Hooters and consists of a refreshing mix of New Amsterdam® Pink Whitney Vodka and High Noon Watermelon Seltzer. The Barstool Bomb is available at participating Hooters restaurants across the U.S. $1 of every pink drink purchased supports the fight against breast cancer.
Through its fundraising platforms, Hooters has raised more than $7.2 million over the years to support breast cancer research, much of it through the grant in Kelly Jo’s name to the V Foundation for Cancer Research. These grants honor Kelly Jo and further her mission to educate all women, especially her extended family consisting of some 300,000 current and former Hooters Girls, about the importance of early detection and prevention.
The V Foundation for Cancer Research has funded more than $260 million in cancer research grants nationwide with 100% of direct cash donations funding cancer research. Thanks to generous donors, the Foundation has an endowment that covers administrative expenses. For more information about The V Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit v.org.
For more information about the Hooters #GiveAHoot fundraising campaign, visit Hooters.com/Give.
