The Golden Years Club (GYC) provides recreational activities, fun times, and community-service opportunities for the senior citizens of Douglas County.
The attendees meet weekly from September through May at Deer Lick Park where they contribute to making the community a more age-inclusive society that effectively connects multiple generations.
Their presence brings smiles to others while they personify the gracious change of passing years.
The Golden Years Club visited the High Museum of Art in Atlanta in February.
