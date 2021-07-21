Gomez makes presentation to Douglasville Lodge 289

Members and guests of Douglasville Lodge 289 were treated last week to a presentation by RW Moises Gomez, Past Grand Historian of the Grand Lodge of New Jersey.
In addition to Masonic honors he is a veteran of the Emergency Service Unit of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
He has worked at the Holland Tunnel and Brooklyn Bridge and was among the first who responded to the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. WB Gomez and told of his personal experiences at Ground Zero and how it affected him and other first responders.
The large crowd of Masons and family members heard Mo explain the background of many familiar photographs in the media.
Douglasville Lodge #289 meets on the second and fourth Thursday nights at 8519 Bowden Street.
More information on the web at www.douglasvillelodge289. com and on Facebook.
