The Good Samaritan Center in Douglasville is hiring a director of development.
This position is responsible to collaborate with the board of directors and the operations director to plan and implement a development and fundraising program to provide for the short- and long-term goals of the organization, according to the nonprofit.
A new position in the organization, the director will have the opportunity to build the development function.
This position reports to the board of directors in partnership with the operations director and has the responsibility to foster a Christ-centered approach to all aspects of the ministry.
Compensation is salary plus commission.
Requirements include superb communication skills, social media management, grant writing, fundraising experience and networking.
