As an effort to create the best shopping experience possible, Goodwill of North Georgia has been working on internal renovations for several of their stores, including the Douglasville Goodwill Store and Donation Center, located at 5793 Fairburn Road.
Frequent shoppers and donors of this location can look forward to a revamped experience on their next visit. Visitors can expect a more updated layout, including highly organized racks and shelves, new wall graphics, fresh paint, new flooring, and energy-saving LED lighting to brighten up the store. In addition, there is an entire section dedicated to packaged new goods. These new goods include items such as socks, light bulbs, dish towels, pet supplies and more.
The Douglasville Goodwill has been operating since 2008, and Goodwill is thrilled to provide a more updated, fresh layout to enhance the shopping and donating experience.
With spring cleaning on the rise, we are receiving a great deal of donations, with new merchandise on the floor daily. Shoppers can find various gently used items, such as clothing, shoes, handbags, books, toys, electronics, kitchenware, furniture, and children’s items. We are always accepting donations, so stop by the Douglasville Goodwill Store and Donation Center to donate items at any time.
The best part about shopping at Goodwill is helping to fuel their mission to Put People to Work. When items are sold in stores or online, those profits are used to fund skills training programs and job placement services. Last year, Goodwill helped over 16,000+ North Georgians secure jobs, with plans to help even more people get a job, better job, or a career this year. With continued donations and support, that mission can become possible.
