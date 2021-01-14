Grace Senior Living of Douglasville took a major step toward ensuring a healthy, safe community by offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents and team members Jan. 14.
Members of the senior community have been hard hit by the COVID-19 virus, and it continues to pose a high risk due to their age and possible underlying medical conditions — something the senior living community has worked tirelessly to counteract over the past several months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the high risk for seniors, as well as the increased risk of direct or indirect exposure for healthcare personnel, the CDC has included both populations in their recommended Phase 1 roll-out of vaccine administration.
“To say we’re celebrating the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine would be an immense understatement. This vaccine will help us ensure our residents and team members are safe and protected from the virus, which gives us great hope for the future,” said Jason Gibon, vice president of Operations at Legacy Senior Living, the parent company of Grace Senior Living of Douglasville.
Grace Senior Living of Douglasville has been diligent in their efforts to procure the vaccines, with first communications beginning in early fall of 2020.
As a result of ongoing communication with pharmacies at both the local and national levels, sufficient quantities of vaccines were secured for all residents and team members who wish to participate.
“The vaccine is the first step toward reuniting our residents and their families, and for that we are thankful beyond measure,” said Gibson.
As the CDC recommends two doses of the vaccine for optimal protection against the virus, Grace Senior Living of Douglasville has already scheduled tentative dates for the second dose of the vaccine.
Grace Senior Living of Douglasville will continue to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines set forth by the CDC following the administration of vaccinations, including N95 masks worn by all team members, social distancing, and regular wellness checks for all residents and team members.
About Grace Senior Living of Douglasville
Situated in beautiful Douglas County at 8847 Hospital Drive, Grace Senior Living of Douglasville is a personal care home in Douglasville, Ga., that offers assisted living type services in a safe, attentive, homelike atmosphere. The facility, which is in the metro Atlanta area, is committed to serving the greatest generation with honor, respect, faith and integrity. More information is available at graceseniorliving.net or by calling (770) 920-2273.
Grace Senior Living is part of a family of senior living communities throughout the Southeast owned and/or operated by Legacy Senior Living of Cleveland, Tenn. The parent company specializes in offering independent living, assisted living, and Alzheimer’s care services. More information is available at legacysl.net.
