On Aug. 8, Rotary District Governor George Granade inspired members of the Rotary Club of Douglas County with his goals for Rotary this year: club growth; educational opportunities about Rotary including webinars, college clubs (Rotaract), middle and high school clubs (Interact), and conferences; and increased support for the Rotary Foundation.
Since it was founded more than 100 years ago, the Foundation has spent over $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects.
