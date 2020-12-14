The West Georgia Technical College Foundation has received a $3,500 grant from the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. to support its Project CARE Emergency Assistance Fund.
“The Georgia Power Foundation provides grants to organizations that are enriching communities across the state as part of Georgia Power’s philanthropic focus to empower Education, Environmental Stewardship and Communities,” Georgia Power Area Manager Nick Martin said. “We are pleased to support Project CARE at West Georgia Technical College to help provide emergency assistance to students and faculty during this challenging year.”
Project CARE was created in 2009 to provide financial assistance and food pantry assistance to students and employees of West Georgia Technical College who are in need.
The program receives applications year-round for assistance regarding situations including homelessness, food insecurity, job loss, health crisis, loss of loved ones, and most recently, COVID-19 relief.
Each year, the Foundation receives a large number of applications but is only able to award assistance to roughly 50 people.
Being awarded these grants, especially at this time of year, allows the Foundation to provide the necessary assistance to so many more students in need.
“We’re so grateful to our friends at Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. for this mostly timely gift,” WGTC Foundation Executive Director Kelsey Jones said. “Each holiday season, we award more grants from our Project CARE program to help students with emergency needs that can pop up this time of year. We’re so fortunate that the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. enabled us to help over a dozen more students during this time because of their generosity.”
The Georgia Power Foundation, a non-profit 501©(3) organization, is the fourth-largest corporate giving foundation in Georgia. The Foundation provides grants to organizations that are enriching communities across the state and is part of Georgia Power’s corporate and community relations strategy focusing on Improving Education, Environmental Stewardship, Arts & Culture, and Health & Human Services.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study.
A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges.
For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.