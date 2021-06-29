State Rep. Micah Gravley recently presented a proclamation signed by Gov. Brian Kemp recognizing United Spinal Association’s 75th anniversary to Douglas County resident Kim Ravenscraft Harrison.
Harrison is a United Spinal Association Atlanta Board Member and Chapter Advocacy Representative (CAR) for United Spinal’s Atlanta Chapter.
“Kim Ravenscraft Harrison has always been an inspiration for me and so many people,” Gravley said.
In 1948, members of the United Spinal Association advocated for and secured the first accessible housing bill in the United States. The law provided federal funds for the building of accessible homes for paralyzed veterans, according to the resolution.
In 1968, members of the organization advocated for the passage of the Architectural Barriers Act, which guarantees equal access to federally funded buildings and facilities for wheelchair users and all Americans with disabilities, according to the resolution.
“Regardless of a person’s level of abilities, United Spinal Association and the Atlanta Chapter seeks to build an inclusive world which removes barriers, particularly for wheelchair users, that embraces the talents of all people with disabilities to achieve their full potential and provides people with disabilities equal opportunities to pursue their interests and dreams,” the resolution reads.
United Spinal Association and Atlanta Chapter continues to support and advocate on behalf of more than two million Americans living with spinal cord injuries or neurological disorders, as well as all veterans, through proven programs and services, according to the resolution.
