The GreyStone Power Foundation, Inc. Scholarship, which is funded by members who donate to Operation Round Up®, was awarded recently to five students in the cooperative’s service area. Winners of the $3,000 scholarships included students Christina Bae, Zachary Davis, Kamari Dumas, Eric Okanume and Sammi Zhu.
The scholarships are given based on academic performance as well as school and community activities and are made possible by GreyStone members who agree to round up their electric bills to the next dollar. The cost per month to assist worthy students like these, as well as charitable organizations throughout the service area, is no more than 99 cents per month for participating members.
Christina Bae graduated from Paulding County High School and will attend Georgia Tech and study biochemistry. Zachary Davis graduated from East Paulding High School and will attend the University of West Georgia and study psychology. Kamari Dumas graduated from East Paulding High School and will attend Georgia State University and study nursing. Eric Okanume is a sophomore at University of Georgia Honors College and studies biological sciences. Sammi Zhu graduated from Douglas County High School and will attend Harvard University and study medicine.
“We are so grateful to our 27,000 members who contribute to Operation Round Up, the Foundation’s fundraising program, so that we can recognize worthy students such as these, as well as help those who need help in our community,” said Marcus Carter, Chairman of the Foundation board.
Members who would like to sign up to participate in Operation Round Up can do so online at www.greystonepower.com/ORU.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
