GreyStone awards Foundation Scholarships to local students

The GreyStone Power Foundation, Inc. Scholarship, which is funded by members who donate to Operation Round Up®, was awarded recently to five students in the cooperative’s service area. Winners of the $3,000 scholarships included students Gracie Price, Sara Tilley, Raylee Johnson, Lucas Merritt and Landon Hall.
The scholarships are given based on academic performance as well as school and community activities and are made possible by GreyStone members who agree to round up their electric bills to the next dollar. The cost per month to assist worthy students like these, as well as charitable organizations throughout the service area, is no more than 99 cents per month for participating members.
Gracie Price graduated from Whitefield Academy and will attend the University of Alabama to study performance arts and business. Sara Tilley graduated from East Paulding High School and will attend Jacksonville State to study forensics. Raylee Johnson graduated from Praise Academy and will attend Shorter University to study elementary education. Lucas Merritt graduated from Trinity Center for Independent Studies and was dual enrolled at Truett McConnell. He will attend Kennesaw State University to study mechanical engineering. Landon Hall graduated from East Paulding High School and will attend Savannah College of Arts and Design to study game development.
“We are so grateful to our 27,000 members who contribute to Operation Round Up, the Foundation’s fundraising program, so that we can recognize worthy students such as these, as well as help those who need help in our community,” said Marcus Carter, chairman of the foundation board.
Members who would like to sign up to participate in Operation Round Up can do so online at www.greystonepower.com/ORU.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 124,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
