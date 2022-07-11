GreyStone Power Corporation recently received recognition in the national 2022 Spotlight on Excellence Awards program and the Cooperative Communicators Association’s (CCA) annual awards ceremony.
The Spotlight on Excellence Awards program, sponsored by the Council of Rural Electric Communicators (CREC) and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), recognized winners during the CONNECT conference, a national conference for communications and marketing professionals, held in person in Seattle this past May. GreyStone received a Silver Award in the Most Innovative Use of Digital Communication category for the “Power Line Podcast.” Adam Elrod, brand strategist, produces the award-winning podcast each month, which you can listen to at https://www.greystonepower.com/powerlinepodcast.
During the CCA annual awards ceremony, held during the 2022 CCA Institute, June 6-9 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, GreyStone received a first place award in the publications category of online/electronic newsletter for the GreyStone employee newsletter, a second place award in the writing category of informative/investigative featurette (less than 650 words) for the story “Safety on the Go,” and a third place award in the publications category of member publications for the GreyStone Connection. Anitra Ellison, public relations and communications coordinator, produces the award-winning member publication, which you can read at https://www.greystonepower.com/greystone-connection.
The annual Spotlight on Excellence Awards program recognizes the best communication and marketing efforts by electric cooperatives and related organizations. Entrants competed with electric cooperatives of similar size in 18 categories. Electric cooperative communicators and marketing professionals submitted nearly 600 entries in the Spotlight on Excellence program. Faculty members from the University of Missouri — Columbia and University of South Carolina, as well as noted professionals in the fields of marketing, web design, digital communications, and newspapers judged the event, which uses a finite scoring system to determine the winners.
The CREC was organized in 1982, and seeks to advance the recognition, education and professionalism of electric cooperative communicators and their affiliated organizations. This volunteer association works on behalf of more than 4,000 electric cooperative communicators across the United States.
CCA is the only professional communications organization dedicated to serving those associated with member-owned businesses. The three-day educational program included a variety of professional development sessions, ranging from effectively connecting with cooperative members to photography and video product tips and sustainability workshops.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 124,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.