GreyStone Power invites its members to the 85th Annual Meeting of Members for fun activities, musical entertainment, information about electric vehicles, wellness booths and more. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The free event, located at 3400 Hiram Douglasville Highway in Hiram, will feature a Lineman’s Square. The attraction will allow members to see a live wire demonstration and a Lineman’s Rodeo demonstration. Plus, members will be able to ask linemen questions and see a bucket truck up close. The Paulding College & Career Academy along with West Georgia Technical College will be available to those interested in a lineman career.
In addition, health fair vendors will be on hand to offer information as well as flu shots and blood pressure checks. Members of all ages can enjoy inflatables, carnival games, free Chick-fil-A biscuits (8-10 a.m.) and concessions (popcorn, bagged cotton candy, canned soft drinks).
Enjoy the mesmerizing sound of Caleb Lee Hutchinson, “American Idol” season 16 runner-up, as he entertains members at 9:45 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. to update members on their cooperative. Door prizes and the grand-prize giveaway, a 2013 Ford F150 Supercab truck, will follow.
An election by voice vote will take place for three uncontested board directors. Those members who register at the Annual Meeting will receive a free gift. To simplify registration, members will need to bring their September or October Georgia Magazine cover with the QR Code in the label. The member also received an email in the September eConnect that will allow them to show the QR Code digitally during registration. The member (whose name is on the bill) must be present to register.
Members attending the event can enter GreyStone’s headquarters at Ridge Road or Highway 92 and can begin arriving between 7:30-8 a.m.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 125,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
