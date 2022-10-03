GreyStone

GreyStone members have the chance to win a truck retired from the co-op’s fleet.

 GreyStone / Special

GreyStone Power invites its members to the 85th Annual Meeting of Members for fun activities, musical entertainment, information about electric vehicles, wellness booths and more. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The free event, located at 3400 Hiram Douglasville Highway in Hiram, will feature a Lineman’s Square. The attraction will allow members to see a live wire demonstration and a Lineman’s Rodeo demonstration. Plus, members will be able to ask linemen questions and see a bucket truck up close. The Paulding College & Career Academy along with West Georgia Technical College will be available to those interested in a lineman career.

Trending Videos