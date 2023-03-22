Chloe Blacknall of Douglasville, Brandon Hawkinson of Carrollton, Matthew Johnson of Dallas, Chloe Pergrem of Dallas and Isabel Yang of Douglasville have been selected to attend the 56th annual Washington Youth Tour, a once-in-a-lifetime leadership experience made possible through the generosity of the electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) in Georgia, including GreyStone Power.
Anitra Ellison, public relations and communications coordinator with GreyStone Power, was selected as one of 14 chaperones from across Georgia to accompany the state’s student-delegates on the trip.
According to Ellison, it is an honor to be chosen for the trip. Students compete for a spot alongside other teens who are community volunteers in a variety of youth service organizations, student athletes, and members of respected academic organizations such as Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, Debate Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Interact Club, and Science Olympiad, as well as other notable clubs and associations.
Ellison says the Youth Tour was established to inspire the next generation of leaders. This year’s tour, which takes place June 15-22, will expose Georgia’s 105 youth delegates to the fast-paced world of politics and leadership.
Delegates will explore government on a local and national level, gathering in Atlanta before departing for Washington, D.C. While visiting our nation’s capital, the delegates will have the opportunity to meet with their elected officials to discuss and learn about issues that are important locally.
The Georgia delegation will join more than 1,700 additional youth representing cooperatives across the nation. The students will have the opportunity to exchange ideas and views about local and national issues with peers from other states.
Since 1965, the Washington Youth Tour has given more than 3,000 students from Georgia and more than 50,000 nationwide the opportunity to take part in this unique experience. President Lyndon Johnson initially requested the program to “send youngsters to the nation’s capital where they can actually see what the flag stands for and represents.”
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 126,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
