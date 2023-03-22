DOUNWS-03-23-23 GREYSTONE mug2.jpg

Brandon Hawkinson

Chloe Blacknall of Douglasville, Brandon Hawkinson of Carrollton, Matthew Johnson of Dallas, Chloe Pergrem of Dallas and Isabel Yang of Douglasville have been selected to attend the 56th annual Washington Youth Tour, a once-in-a-lifetime leadership experience made possible through the generosity of the electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) in Georgia, including GreyStone Power.

Anitra Ellison, public relations and communications coordinator with GreyStone Power, was selected as one of 14 chaperones from across Georgia to accompany the state’s student-delegates on the trip.

