GreyStone Power places in Spotlight on Excellence Awards program

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
GreyStone Power Corporation recently received recognition in the national 2021 Spotlight on Excellence Awards program, sponsored by the Council of Rural Electric Communicators (CREC) and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). GreyStone received a Silver Award in the Best Use of Social Media category for “Tropical Storm Zeta: Social media response.” Amanda Busby, public and member relations coordinator, produced the award-winning social media posts.
Additionally, GreyStone’s last internal event of 2020 prior to COVID-19 restrictions, which introduced employees to the new headquarters space in Paulding County, also took home a Gold Award. The event was coordinated by Erin Harper, executive assistant, and Brandon Knight, director of process improvement.
Winners are recognized during the CONNECT conference, a national conference for communications and marketing professionals, to be held virtually in June, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Spotlight on Excellence Awards program recognizes the best communication and marketing efforts by electric cooperatives and related organizations. Entrants competed with electric cooperatives of similar size in 16 categories. Electric cooperative communicators and marketing professionals submitted more than 720 entries in the Spotlight on Excellence program. Faculty members from the University of Missouri — Columbia and University of South Carolina, as well as noted professionals in the fields of marketing, web design and digital communications, and newspapers judged the event, which uses a finite scoring system to determine the winners.
The CREC was organized in 1982, and seeks to advance the recognition, education and professionalism of electric cooperative communicators and their affiliated organizations. This volunteer association works on behalf of more than 4,000 electric cooperative communicators across the United States.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.