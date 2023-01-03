GreyStone Power ranks third highest for customer satisfaction among cooperatives, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, which surveys customers of the nation’s 145 largest electric utility brands. 

The Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures residential customer satisfaction with electric utility companies by examining six factors: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer care.

