GreyStone Power ranks third highest for customer satisfaction among cooperatives, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, which surveys customers of the nation’s 145 largest electric utility brands.
The Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures residential customer satisfaction with electric utility companies by examining six factors: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer care.
GreyStone members enjoy a 99% reliability rating and some of the lowest electricity rates in the state according to the Public Service Commission’s residential rate surveys, found at psc.ga.gov.
“We appreciate our members ranking us so high among cooperatives. Our goal is to be number one in customer satisfaction for our members as we work to fulfill our mission of making life better in the communities we serve,” said GreyStone President/CEO Gary Miller.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 125,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
