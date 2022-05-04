GreyStone Power selects delegates for Washington Youth Tour

Samuel Noonan of Douglasville, Davis Ondieki of Dallas and Nathan Riediger of College Park have been selected to attend the 55th annual Washington Youth Tour, a once in a lifetime leadership experience made possible through the generosity of the electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) in Georgia, including GreyStone Power.
According to Anitra Ellison, public relations and communications coordinator with GreyStone Power, it is an honor to be chosen for the trip. Candidates compete for a spot alongside other teens who are community volunteers in a variety of youth service organizations, student athletes, and members of respected academic organizations such as Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, Debate Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Interact Club, and Science Olympiad, as well as other notable clubs and associations.
Ellison says the Youth Tour was established to inspire the next generation of leaders. This year’s tour, which takes place June 17-23, will expose students to the fast-paced world of politics and leadership.
The trip includes historic attractions such as the Little White House in Warm Springs, and D.C. sites such as the Smithsonian Museums, Holocaust Museum, Mount Vernon, Supreme Court, Capitol, Washington Monument, and the FDR, Jefferson, World War II and Lincoln memorials.
The Washington Youth Tour was inspired by former president Lyndon Johnson, who encouraged electric cooperatives to “send youngsters to the nation’s capital where they can actually see what the flag stands for and represents.”
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 124,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
