SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
GreyStone Power Corporation is launching a pilot project to provide access to high-speed internet to over 5,000 unserved and underserved locations within its service area.
To deliver the same excellent service its members expect, the electric cooperative is forming a subsidiary to operate the soon-to-be constructed fiber network.
Construction on the multimillion-dollar project will begin in 2023, with the first members expected to be connected in 2024. The electric cooperative will own 100% of the fiber network and will lease the network to its subsidiary, which will operate the system.
The pilot project’s proposed route is expected to provide broadband access to members in areas of southern Fulton County, southern Douglas County, portions of eastern Carroll County and a small section of southern Paulding County.
The subsidiary will offer three speed tiers, including 100 megabits per second (Mbps), 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), and 2 Gbps. Although prices have not been finalized, the co-op is committed to delivering competitive prices and reliable service to its members. GreyStone Power will not see its electric rates impacted by the costs of its affiliate.
“Much like the electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) brought electric service to those unserved parts of the state in the 1930s, today’s EMCs are now bringing high-speed internet to unserved or underserved areas. We decided to form the subsidiary because it was a unique opportunity to make life better for our members,” says GreyStone Power President/CEO Gary Miller.
Although the project is still within the planning stages, the subsidiary is expected to bring fiber-to-the-premises to over 5,000 locations, covering approximately 447 miles with aerial and underground fiber. Once the project area is finalized, look out for further communication from GreyStone on how to express early interest to become a future subscriber.
GreyStone Power Vice President of Engineering Nadia Faucette believes the co-op is well-positioned for a successful project. “As we’ve seen with electric co-ops throughout the state, we will have the infrastructure and business systems in place to help communities access the benefits of high-speed internet, which includes better health, education, and economic outcomes,” she says.
Along with those assets, Miller says, is GreyStone Power’s proven record of member satisfaction. “We want to deliver the same level of excellent service with our subsidiary that our members have come to expect with GreyStone Power.”
GreyStone will provide consistent updates on the project through its website, social media, and other communication avenues.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 125,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
