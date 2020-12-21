GreyStone Power recently learned that the co-op ranks second for customer satisfaction with residential electric service among cooperatives, according to the J.D. Power 2020 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, which surveys customers of the nation’s 143 largest electric utility brands.
“GreyStone’s mission is making life better in the communities we serve, and that continues to be our focus, especially with the difficulties our members have faced during the pandemic,” said GreyStone President/CEO Gary Miller.
The Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures residential customer satisfaction with electric utility companies by examining six factors: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer care. GreyStone scored highest in two factors that contributed to the co-op’s second place finish, including price and communications.
GreyStone members enjoy some of the lowest electricity rates in the state according to the Public Service Commission’s residential rate surveys, found at psc.ga.gov.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 122,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
