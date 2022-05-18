GreyStone Power participated in a dedication event to “flip the switch” on the new 68-megawatt (MWAC) Houston Solar project that provides clean energy for GreyStone Power members. Located in Houston County, Ga., GreyStone is among 30 Georgia electric cooperatives that will collectively share in the site’s power production.
Statewide and locally elected officials including Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black, members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, state Sen. Matt Brass and state Rep. Mandisha Thomas were in attendance at the event to celebrate the project and learn about the positive benefits it delivers to the local community and citizens across the state.
Green Power EMC, the renewable energy provider owned by 38 Georgia Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) including GreyStone Power, is purchasing all the energy and environmental attributes generated by the Houston Solar site on behalf of its member cooperatives.
As a clean energy source, the solar site’s environmental offset is equivalent to approximately 124,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. The Houston Solar site also co-locates renewable energy production with regenerative agriculture practices on the same land, including land management using planned sheep grazing.
“We serve our members with a diverse portfolio of reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible energy, and solar power has become an increasingly important part of our strategy,” said GreyStone President & CEO Gary Miller. “We are proud that through our participation in this innovative renewable energy project, we can help serve our members’ power needs with cost-effective solar energy.”
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 124,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
