Gritz Brunch Bar celebrates ribbon-cutting

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Gritz Brunch Bar owner, Teneshia Forts and April Williams, family, friends, staff and Chamber representatives celebrated the soft launch of their after-hours menu by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on July 29. Gritz Brunch Bar is a popular downtown Douglasville restaurant that has created a new upscale take on brunch. Their combination of southern soul and upscale culinary cuisine makes for a dining experience that is both comforting and classy.
While Gritz Brunch Bar specializes in grits, they also serve brunch all day along with an extensive menu including items like; chicken and waffels, peach cobbler French toast, turkey gravy and biscuits. Gritz Brunch Bar also has a specialty drink menu to complete your brunch experience.
April commented, “We are so thrilled to see the outpouring love and support for Gritz from the people of Douglas County. We are excited to see continued growth and give back to the community that has bolstered our success.”
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Teneshia, April, and their staff, “We are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglas County and for being a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for putting a new spin on an old favorite and we look forward to supporting and promoting Gritz Brunch Bar for many years to come.”
Gritz Brunch Bar is open Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about Gritz Brunch Bar, contact them at 770-596-7174 or visit their website www.gritzbrunchbar.com. Like and follow on Facebook and Instagram @gritzbrunchbar.
