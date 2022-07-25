Guider, fire department to hold engine dedication ceremony

Douglas County District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider and the Douglas County Fire & EMS Department have planned a Wet Down Program and Official Push-In Service to welcome home Douglas County’s newest Fire Engine purchased with SPLOST funds.
“I’m excited to celebrate with the residents, fire department staff, and all who have waited for this wonderful asset that was paid for through the 2016 SPLOST,” Guider said. “This fire engine will be stationed at Fire station #8, providing service to residents in the Mirror Lake neighborhood.”
Commissioner Guider first saw the brand-new apparatus when it arrived in Douglas County on April 26, 2022. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette invited Commissioner Guider and staff to gather then to share the good news. The cost to build the fire engine was $565,000 and $30,000 for fire equipment.
The formal ceremonial event will be held on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at Station No. 8, 2701 Tyson Road, Villa Rica, GA.
This ceremony is a family event, so children are allowed and encouraged to witness and have a hands-on experience they will long remember,” Guider said. “Attendees will be able to meet the firemen and EMT’s who serve their neighborhood.”
Refreshments will be served.
“Having this fire engine in the Mirror Lake neighborhood of District 4 will serve the community well,” said Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette, who also serves as Director Fire & EMS. “It will help us with our ISO fire rating and most importantly, the new fire engine and equipment purchased will give our personnel good equipment to utilize.”
The Wet Down and Push in ceremony, a tradition dating back to the 1800s. Volunteer firefighters would wash the station’s new equipment and then push it into the fire station.
