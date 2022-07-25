Guider, fire department to hold engine dedication ceremony

Douglas County District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider and the Douglas County Fire & EMS Department have planned a Wet Down Program and Official Push-In Service to welcome home Douglas County’s newest Fire Engine purchased with SPLOST funds.

“I’m excited to celebrate with the residents, fire department staff, and all who have waited for this wonderful asset that was paid for through the 2016 SPLOST,” Guider said. “This fire engine will be stationed at Fire station #8, providing service to residents in the Mirror Lake neighborhood.” 

