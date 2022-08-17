Guthrie pic

Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, left, presents Dr. Larry Guthrie the Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award.

 Photo courtesy of Georgia Farm Bureau

MACON, Ga. ‚ Long-time dairy and youth advocate Dr. Larry Guthrie was presented as the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Commodity Award during the GFB Commodity Conference held Aug. 11 at the Stone Mountain Evergreen Conference Center. The GFB Commodity Award, one of the organization’s highest honors, is given to individuals who have supported and promoted Georgia agriculture.

The GFB Board of Directors selects the award recipient from nominees submitted by the organizations’ commodity advisory committees. Guthrie was nominated by the GFB Dairy Committee.

