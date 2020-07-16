The Trent T. North Gymnasium was officially unveiled July 11, bearing the name of Carroll County’s longest-serving commissioner.
North now serves as superintendent of the Douglas County School System, but for 25 years he served on the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, representing District 1.
“I am excited because my oldest daughter played basketball in this gym, so for the first time today, it connects,” said North.
The Carroll County BOC hosted the dedication ceremony on Saturday, during which a host of friends and family also attended.
North was elected as the District 1 commissioner on Jan. 1, 1993, which happens to be the same year Montrell McClendon graduated from Carrollton High School. McClendon, who had originally made the announcement of the gymnasium’s renaming, succeeded North in March 2018.
North was first named Douglas County’s superintendent in May 2017 and prior to that, he had an extensive history as an educator, including serving as the principal of Carrollton Middle School and the assistant principal at Carrollton Elementary School. Also within the Carrollton City Schools system, North served as a history and government teacher.
“Thank you all for honoring me and I think this building represents, or at least I am prayerful, of my commitment to children,” said North.
