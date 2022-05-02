SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently welcomed back Berkadia, a Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group company, as a full house sponsor again on this year’s two-story build.
Volunteers from additional partners, Herc Rentals and students from Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School raised the first walls on Saturday, April 23 on Pine St. in Austell.
The future homeowner is Brittany Neal, a single mother of four (Ashlyn, 14; Malaya, 12; Asher, 10; and Lockett, 6). She has worked as the activities/life enrichment director at an assisted living facility for the past two and a half years. Due to the ever-increasing cost of rent, Brittany simply cannot afford to continue maintaining a decent place to live for her and her children. Owning a Habitat home will give her the opportunity to provide a safe, decent, home for her family and be affordable for them. Brittany said that she “would love the opportunity to partner with Habitat, build my home, and to help others.”
“Our experience last year working with Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta to provide a home for the Tanchez family was truly life-changing, and we are so excited and grateful to be back at it again,” said Paul Vetter, Berkadia Senior Managing Director. “The work that Habitat for Humanity is doing to help Atlanta families thrive is so important, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”
“We are grateful to welcome Berkadia back this year to change the future for a deserving family,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta. “Because they chose Habitat, four children will grow up with stability and the opportunity to succeed in the future.”
About Berkadia: Berkadia is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Powered by deep relationships and industry-changing technology, our people sell, finance, and service commercial real estate, providing support for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets. Our unique ownership structure allows us to put our clients’ interests first and create a marketplace that delivers a superior experience.
