Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta is holding its inaugural fundraising concert, Harmonies for Homes, to be held on the 18th green of Atlanta Country Club on Monday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is produced by event production company, Moon Crush, and will feature music from artists Edwin McCain, Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, and Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band, with accompaniment by Faye Petree on fiddle. The event is nearly sold out, with remaining tickets available at http://www.habitatnwma.org/concert.
Funds raised by the event will benefit Habitat for Humanity Northwest Metro Atlanta, to build and repair homes for families in need in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties.
The concert is a part of the affiliate’s 35th anniversary celebration. The fundraiser’s Presenting Sponsor is local custom home builder, Bercher Homes. The Gieryn Family Foundation, Young Contracting Foundation and an anonymous sponsors are Habitat Hero Sponsors. Genuine Parts Company, S.A. White Oil Company, Inc., The Walker School, Keybank, London and Jerry Andes, and Alayne and George Sertl are Hope Giver Sponsors.
Innovative Construction, Jan-Pro, Stadium Spot, LLC,George and Donna MacConnell, and Ann and Sheldon Taylor are Helping Hand Sponsors.
Mauldin & Jenkins, Dr. Eric Brown, Sandy Cooper, Meredith and Ed Houseworth, the Leech family, Kelly and Sean Sullivan, and Jonathan Tibus are Heart-to-Heart sponsors. For more information, contact Christine Morris at cmorris@habitatnwma.org.
