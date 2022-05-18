Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently announced that a home build is underway for a disabled veteran in its all-veteran Habitat neighborhood in Douglasville.
The home is being built for U.S. Army Veteran Kelly Price in Douglasville. Price is a 30-year-old single mom, with two young daughters — Destinee, 11, and Desiree, 9, and another child on the way. Price has overcome a great deal and has not let the fact the she has a disability stop her from achieving anything that she sets her mind to.
Price is happy to be partnering with Habitat to build a home for her family that she can truly call her own and provide for her children's future.
House sponsors include Chapelhill Church in Douglasville and Jimmy DeFoor, owner of DeFoor Plumbing. Multiple volunteer groups have joined to help build this house for Price including the Georgia Tech School of Building Construction, North Metro Church, Our Relentless Church and Stallings Insurance Agency.
The house will be completed in July, and Price and her family will be able to move into their forever home and supportive community of Veterans.
Habitat's affiliate broke ground on Veterans Place broke in 2017 and since, has successfully built six homes for Veterans from all branches of the military.
“We are so grateful to the many sponsors and volunteer partners who have helped us provide a true community for these heroes among us,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.
About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta
In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.
