The Wilson Firm, LLC, a transactional law firm located in downtown Douglasville, recently welcomed James Hamraie as associate attorney.
Hamraie (pronounced “hammer-eye”) received his B.A. in Political Science from Emory University’s College of Arts and Sciences and his Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law.
At Emory, Hamraie was recognized as an Alben W. Barkley Scholar and as an award-winning member of the nationally-recognized Emory Debate Team.
During his studies, he volunteered as a mentor to high-school students and served as a writer and editor for the Emory Political Review. Hamraie was a CEDA National Debate Scholar and received the Magna Cum Laude award.
However, the highlight of his experience was working with middle and high-school students across the Atlanta metroplex as a volunteer with the Atlanta Urban Debate League (AUDL).
Hamraie has a deep passion for assisting local nonprofits and community organizations. Since 2014, he has been involved with Douglasville’s very own community-nonprofit F.I.T. For the Future, which teams up every year to fund food-drives, prom scholarships, youth mentoring programs, and other services in Douglas County. Hamraie is also a member of Leadership Douglas’ upcoming Class of 2022-23 and Chapel Hills/Mirror Lakes Golf Club.
Hamraie will be joining the Wilson Firm, LLC as the newest member of the firm’s transactions team, specializing in business planning and formation, complex business agreements, intellectual property licensing, and wealth-planning. He assists clients in finding solutions to achieve their goals and planning for the life cycle of their business. Harmaie also provides private client services to successful entrepreneurs, startups, and their families.
The Wilson Firm, LLC is very pleased to welcome Hamraie who has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to outstanding service for clients and the Wilson Firm’s core institutional values. Delivering exceptional service to our growing base remains our utmost priority and our goal is to provide our clients with top legal talent who will partner with them to learn their business and help them achieve their goals.
About The Wilson Firm, LLC
Established in 2017 and located in the heart of downtown Douglasville, The Wilson Firm, LLC was organized to provide premier legal services to Georgia’s taxpayer and small business community. Specifically, our clients include individuals, startup businesses, privately held companies, investors, and philanthropists. Through the areas of business law, taxation, intellectual property, and nonprofit & tax-exempt law, we partner with clients to start, manage, protect, and grow their vision.
