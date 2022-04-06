SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) for April features Sheila Hankins.
Hankins worked for corporate America for almost 25 years at which point she decided to become her own boss and design a jewelry line called “Sheila’s Signature Selections” which started in 2016.
Her business is a faith-based, handcrafted jewelry line consisting of men’s bracelets, necklaces, and women’s earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. Sheila’s specialty is creating new masterpieces from old or broken jewelry.
It is her vision to succeed in this business, create even more trendier items, having designs featured in magazines, and ultimately to have her own gallery as she continues to create new and exciting novelties as well.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.