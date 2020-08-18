Harvester Christian Academy recently welcomed Andretti and Paige Loyd to its school family. This husband and wife duo will both teach and coach middle and high school courses and teams.
Andretti Loyd holds a is the all-time leading points scorer in basketball at Truett McConnel University, where he was named ￼B.S. in Business Administration and M.S. Athletics Administration, and AAC Freshman of the Year, GISA Player of the Year in 06/07, two-time All-Conference Selection, and Team Captain.
“Obviously, he will be an asset to the Hawks’ basketball program, where he will serve as head varisty coach,” the school said in a release. Mr. Loyd will also be an assistant coach of the varisty football team and a teacher of various subjects in the middle and high schools.
He said, “after hearing Coach Brown’s vision for HCA’s athletic program it was like God’s answer to my prayers ... I can’t wait to start this journey! Go Hawks!”
Paige Loyd holds a B.S. in Biology from Truett McConnell University, where she was a member of the soccer team. She is also a certified nursing assistant. Mrs. Loyd will be the middle school science teacher, ninth grade health teacher, and the varsity girls’ soccer coach. She said, “from the first day I stepped foot on Harvester’s campus I knew this is where God was moving me.”
“We are excited to have Andretti and Paige Loyd join us at HCA. Both have extensive training in Christian education at Truett McConnell University as well as their respective high school experiences in Georgia. We know they are both committed to their faith and to great education,” said Head of School Rick Johnson. “We also believe this addition is another important step in adding to our outstanding faculty and staff. We are excited to see the difference they will make as they work with the students in both the academic and athletic areas. We welcome them to Hawk Nation!”
Harvester Christian Academy is a private school serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in Douglasville. The class of 2020 earned over $2.8 million in college scholarships and 100% were accepted into college. With art, music, and STEM courses, competitive sports for every age, drama, physical education, over a dozen clubs, AP courses and a dual-enrollment initiative, the school carries out its mission of “training minds to lead and hearts to serve.”
