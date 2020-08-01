special to the Sentinel
Harvester Christian Academy, Adidas and Gable Sporting Goods recently announced a new partnership in which Adidas will be the official brand of Hawks Athletics.
During Harvester’s end of the year athletic awards banquet, which was conducted digitally, Harvester Christian Athletics Director Roy Brown announced its partnership with Adidas.
“This is a new opportunity for all of our teams to have access to the best gear available and provide brand consistency here at Harvester. Adidas, along with Gables Sporting Goods, recognized the growth and potential of our Hawks teams and were aggressive in pursuit of this partnership,” Brown said. “Starting immediately, Adidas will be the official supplier of Hawk athletic uniforms, spirit apparel, and accessories for all of their athletic teams.”
Kirk Gable said, “This new partnership is a tremendous opportunity for us and Adidas to work closely with Harvester Christian Athletics and to help them execute their mission to guide student-athletes towards success in academics, the community and sports through participation in programming that emphasizes leadership, personal, spiritual, social and career development. It’s a real honor to partner with them.”
Harvester Christian Academy offers 16 middle school and varsity athletic teams. Hawks sports for the middle school and varsity include soccer, volleyball, basketball, cheer, football, golf, and baseball. Harvester Christian Academy is a member of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS).
