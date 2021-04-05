Harvester Christian honors generosity of Sewell, CKS Packaging

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
On March 17, Head of School Rick Johnson presented a “Platinum Level Difference Maker” plaque to John Sewell, owner of CKS Packaging, an Atlanta-based manufacturer of plastic packaging and containers. This marks the highest level of financial support from one partner in the school’s history.
Sewell said, “CKS tithes 10% to 15% each month, every month since 1985” and he believes it’s “the reason why [CKS] is successful. God has blessed us for doing this.” “We follow the Chick-fil-A model of doing as much business in six days as our competitors do in seven. We do not work on Sundays and the Lord has blessed us for it.” This amount of monthly tithing necessitated the founding of a charitable organization to oversee CKS’s giving. Thus, Maximum Impact Love was created.
For the past five years, Harvester and CKS Packaging have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship. While CKS provides financial and in-kind donation support, Harvester students and staff routinely volunteer with Maximum Impact Love. From serving food and giving clothing to the needy to participating in an annual fundraising golf tournament, Harvester’s families give back to the organization that has given them so much.
Johnson remarked, “we are thrilled to honor John Sewell and CKS Packaging today. Over the past five years, their generosity has significantly impacted Harvester Christian Academy. Their support has been felt in a particularly special way during the past year, as we navigated issues caused by the pandemic. Their contributions have truly made a difference in helping HCA to achieve and maintain our ranking by Niche as the top-rated private school and top-rated high school in Douglas County. Harvester is blessed by all of our partners who participate with us through their contributions, and CKS has served as the leader among them. The commitment of CKS to Christian education in the Atlanta area is truly remarkable, and we appreciate all they do to benefit HCA.”
Harvester Christian Academy is a private school serving pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade students in the west metro Atlanta area. HCA’s seniors garner over $2 million in college scholarships annually and 100% are accepted into college. With art and STEM courses, competitive sports for every age, music, drama, physical education, over a dozen clubs, AP courses and a dual-enrollment initiative, the school carries out its mission of “training minds to lead and hearts to serve.”
For more information on CKS Packaging, visit www.ckspackaging.com.
