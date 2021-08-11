When Harvester students return to campus on Aug. 12, they will meet many new classmates as enrollment grew by over 15%. They will also discover a completely refurbished gymnasium with seating for 300 spectators, new flooring in the middle school and freshly polished floors elsewhere.
While the school heads into the third school year affected by COVID-19, its calendar is, understandably, subject to change, according to Katie Arfanakis, marketing director for the school.
Arfanakis said while arrangements for virtual learning can be made, it is expected that nearly all students will return for in-person learning. Neither masks nor vaccinations are required for attendance, she said.
Below is a list of important dates on the academic calendar, which is in addition to an athletic calendar filled with games for 15 different sports options throughout the year.
The athletic calendar can be accessed at https://www.harvesteracademy.com/teams-schedules.
Harvester Christian Academy’s 2021-22 Academic Calendar:
• First Day: Aug. 12
• School Holiday: September 6 (Labor Day)
• Fall Break: Oct. 18 & 19
• Thanksgiving Break: Nov. 22-26
• Christmas Break: Dec. 20-Jan. 3
• School Holiday: Jan. 17 (MLK Day)
• Winter Break: Feb. 21-22
• Interim Experience (6-12 grades): March 9-11
• Spring Break: March 28-April 1
• School Holiday: April 18 (Easter Monday)
• Hawk Nation Work Day: May 6
• Last Day: May 18
Harvester Christian Academy is a private school serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in the west metro Atlanta area. The Class of 2021 garnered over $5 million in college scholarships and 100% of seniors are accepted into college every year. With art and STEM courses, competitive sports for every age, music, drama, physical education, over a dozen clubs, AP courses and a dual-enrollment initiative, the school carries out its mission of “training minds to lead and hearts to serve."
