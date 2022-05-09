Harvester hosts Spring Fest for foster and adoptive families

Spring Fest, an event designed by Harvester Christian Academy’s Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy in conjunction with The Douglas County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (DCFAPA), invited over 200 families to Harvester’s campus for an afternoon of free fun, food and prizes on April 23.
This event was the Leader Academy’s “Impact Project,” which is a service project for their community that they must design and plan themselves. The students wanted the project to minister to children in challenging situations and, after a brainstorming session, the idea for Spring Fest was born.
As the event was a very large undertaking, several members of Harvester’s Jr. and Sr. Beta Clubs and Leader Academy alumni, as well as members of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority also volunteered, helping to oversee the carnival-style games, bounce houses, prize booth, and concession stand. Omega Psi Phi donated pizza and soda, Chick-fil-A provided a microgrant for the bounce houses, and The Douglas County Police Department’s Polar Patrol stopped by with ice cream. The Leader Academy truly had community support for this event.
“This was the best event we’ve ever held for our families,” said Midge Roman-Ortiz, whose job as president of DCFAPA is to engage, educate, and support adoptive & foster families.
Harvester Christian Academy is a private school serving pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade students in Douglasville, Georgia. Harvester Christian Academy’s class of 2022 has garnered over $7.2 million in college scholarships and 100% are accepted into college. With art, music, and STEM courses, competitive sports for every age, drama, physical education, over a dozen clubs, AP courses and a dual-enrollment initiative, the school carries out its mission of “training minds to lead and hearts to serve.”
For more information about DCFAPA, visit: https://www.douglascountyfapa.org/about_us.
