Harvester Christian Academy is a Best of Georgia® Regional Winner The votes have been counted and the results are in! Harvester is a 2021 Best of Georgia® regional winner in Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll in the “Best Private Schools” category. Georgia Business Journal readers and editors have weighed in on the best of everything in Georgia, honoring businesses and organizations in more than 25 business and community sectors.
The process starts with a nomination on the Best of Georgia website. Voting remains open throughout the year, with tens of thousands of votes ultimately received. The process culminates with the publishing of the annual Best of Georgia Keepsake Annual along with a statewide publicity campaign.
Best of Georgia winners and nominees are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input, and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports.
Winners are named in hundreds of individual categories, providing Georgia Business Journal readers with a go-to-guide for the best of everything in Georgia. Georgia Business Journal recognizes three levels of winners: The Best of Georgia, Best of Georgia Regional Winners and Honorable Mentions. Within each category, there are multiple honorees named in each tier, depending on the size of the market sector.
You can view the full list of Best of Georgia winners at BESTofGEORGIA.com/winners.
