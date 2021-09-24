SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Niche.com released its list of “2022 Best Schools” and Harvester has, once again, taken the top spot in Douglas County.
Harvester’s overall report card grade is an A- for the 2021-22 school year.
The school is proud to be among the top 20% of the “Most Diverse Private High Schools in Georgia” and the top 30% of “Best High Schools for Athletes in Georgia,” said Katie Arfanakis, marketing director for Harvester. Additionally, Harvester earned the No. 2 spot in “Best High Schools for Athletes in Douglas County,” public or private.
Niche’s grades are calculated using public reviews and millions of data points, which undergo advanced algorithms and statistical analysis. The data points include standardized test scores and information from the Department of Education, the Private School Universe Survey, Common Core Data, and Civil Rights Data Collection among others.
Niche’s research team combines its statistical data and compares it to industry standards. The final “report card” is designed to capture what a school is really like.
In addition to its Niche.com accolades, Harvester students have recently won first place at the state Beta Club convention and eighth place at the national convention, Arfanakis said.
The class of 2021 amassed over $5.1 million in college scholarships, not including HOPE, which amounts to $242,857 per graduate.
Athletics are equally strong with varsity volleyball winning its region, and varsity girls and boys’ soccer both winning regions and competing in the state tournament. Girls’ varsity soccer advanced to the state semifinals and the boys’ team made it to the finals.
Harvester students also took home an astonishing 12 awards at the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools’ (GAPPS) 2021 art competition, and first place at the Douglas County Cultural Arts Council’s “Winter Wonderland Art Competition” in both the middle and high school divisions. In the GAPPS elementary academic competitions, Harvester’s team won first place in the quiz bowl, science fair, and spelling bee.
Harvester Christian Academy is a private school serving pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade students in Douglasville, Georgia. With art, music, STEM courses, competitive sports for every age, drama, physical education, over a dozen clubs, AP courses and a dual-enrollment initiative, the school carries out its mission of “training minds to lead and hearts to serve.”
