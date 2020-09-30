The Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) held its annual regional art competitions throughout the state Sept. 23. Harvester Christian Academy in Douglasville submitted 11 pieces of student artwork and seven of those earned ribbons, qualifying them for the state competition in Macon on Oct. 1.
The following students will represent Harvester Christian Academy at the state competition:
• Hailey Nguyen: First Place, Painting
• Lily Kate Zomprelli: First Place, Painting
• Kate Cruz: Second Place, Digital Design
• Eli Hyatt: Second Place, Color Drawing
• Alli Anderson: Third Place, Black & White Photography
• Reighan Keiser: Fourth Place, Mixed Media
• Savannah Wade: Fourth Place, Expressing Faith
Chaney Billips is the art teacher at Harvester.
Head of School Rick Johnson said, “Mrs. Billips is adept at developing our students’ God-given talents. She hones their artistic skills and encourages them to compete and seek leadership positions wherever those opportunities exist. We are blessed beyond measure to have her among our faculty.”
“We are proud of each of these students and grateful for the talent and leadership of Chaney Billips, our art teacher,” said Michelle Berry, HCA’s college advisor.
