National Beta members from Harvester Christian Academy are celebrating their success in the Georgia Senior Beta Club Virtual State Convention.
The following students were announced as winners of the following competitions:
• Riley Laird: 9th grade Language Arts, first place
• Brandon Hawkinson: 9th grade Social Studies, fifth place
• Nicolas Miranda: 11th grade Science, fifth place
• Savannah Wade: Division 2 Black & White Photography, fifth place
• Emily Schulz: Division 1 Black & White Photography, fourth place
• Eli Hyatt: Division 1 Drawing, third place
Typically, National Beta State Conventions bring together students from across the state to compete in a variety of competitions ranging from academic and STEM-based to visual and performing arts. While the State Convention was cancelled for in-person competitions due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, members worked hard while taking online tests and preparing competition submissions for their Virtual Convention. Their victories at the state level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention will be held at the Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, during Summer 2021.
Harvester is a Beta Club School of Distinction and a Beta Club School of Merit, awards given to the school for providing “a path for improved academic performance and character development.”
Art teacher, Chaney Billips, and high school math teacher, Erica Johnson, are the senior Beta Club sponsors.
Billips commented, “Our club competed in 20 virtual events and took 6 top positions in the state! There are much larger schools that can’t carry that distinction. We could not be more proud of our students!”
Beta Club’s mission is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. To reward meritorious achievement and to encourage and assist students in continuing their education after high school.” There are now more than 500,000 active members and more than 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally. It has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization.
