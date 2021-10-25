Hathcock: Raising grandson during breast cancer battle was a 'blessing'

Facing health challenges can be demanding enough, but other distractions may not be such a bad thing. Sometimes having a lot on your plate can be a good thing.
Gloria Hathcock is a breast cancer survivor. She battled breast cancer while raising her grandson, Liam, during what would have been his start at kindergarten outside the home were it not for the pandemic. Liam’s mom is a single parent and works full-time.
Gloria has been a resident of Douglasville since about 2007. She worked as a cross-country truck driver until 2003, when she went on disability.
In 2004, a self-exam sent her straight to the doctor.
“We caught [the cancer] early, it was like, stage two,” she said.
She went through chemo treatments and was OK. Then, 15 years later it came back during the COVID year. Hathcock was concerned about dealing with it now, with the added complication of distancing measures, but it worked out alright, she said.
Hathcock, who was found to be cancer-free as of May of this year, spoke by phone and talked about her experiences.
It would seem almost counter-intuitive to want childcare to be in the mix while going through cancer surgery and battling an illness, but for Gloria it proved to be a lifeline.
“He was a blessing. He gave me a reason to get out of bed every day. And I had to care for someone other than myself. He kept me young. And he knew I was sick,” she said.
She acknowledged the support of both her family and her fiancée and also Gertrude House.
As a cancer patient, she found support with fellow breast cancer survivor Brenda Grissom, who runs the local nonprofit Gertrude’s House. Hathcock said she met Grissom while on a visit to the Dollar store.
Grissom had faced her own challenges. This year marked her 27-year anniversary for breast cancer and her 10-year for ovarian cancer.
“I started the foundation to help those struggling through the treatment. We meet every third Thursday in Lithia Springs and our motto is: We just want to be your battle-buddy,” Grissom said in a previous interview.
Grissom strongly advocates doing a monthly self-exam along with the mammograms and regular doctor visits.
And Gloria feels that the best preventative care is to do daily self-exams in tandem with doctor visits—and stay on it.
“Listen to your body. Be vigilant about it; it’s something that you have to do,” she advised.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also called National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is in October, and was started in 1985 by the American Cancer Society and Imperial Chemical Industries. The initial purpose of the month was to promote mammograms as the first line of defense against breast cancer.
