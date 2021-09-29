Hermanas Italian Ice celebrates one year anniversary

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Hermanas Italian Ice co-owners, Samantha and Samekh Ward, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their 1-year Anniversary, in partnership with Loving Hands Ministries, by holding a DC Chamber Member Milestone on Sept. 8. Hermanas Italian Ice is an Italian ice food truck that provides all-natural, premium Italian ice that can be enjoyed by all.
Since August of 2020 sisters and co-owners, Samantha and Samekh Ward have been on a mission to impact a generation through connecting individuals one cup at a time. The sisters grew up in New Jersey and fell in love with Italian ice at a very young age. After living in Georgia for over 12 years, they realized that they wanted to bring other families the joy of socializing around a sweet treat, especially on those hot, humid Georgia days.
Hermanas Italian Ice co-owner, Samekh Ward, commented, “We are so thankful to have expanded our business in such a short period of time and are looking forward to many more years serving our community! Thank you all who came out to celebrate our one year in business member milestone!”
Douglas County Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, congratulated Samantha and Samekh, “we are thrilled that we could help you celebrate your 1-year Anniversary and thank you for making Douglas County a little bit sweeter! We look forward to supporting and promoting Hermanas Italian Ice for many years to come.”
For more information about Hermanas Italian Ice, contact them at info@hermanasice.com or check out their Facebook to find out where they will be parked next @hermanasice.
