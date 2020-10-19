Hermanas Italian Ice co-owners, Samantha and Samekh Ward, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their Douglas County business by holding a Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 10. Hermanas Italian Ice was created to celebrate the spirit of community by providing a local, all-natural, premium Italian ice that can be enjoyed by all. They are a food truck and can be located at various locations around the community.
Samantha and Samekh are sisters who grew up in New Jersey and fell in love with Italian ice at a very young age. After living in Georgia for over 12 years, they realized that they wanted to bring other families the joy of socializing around a sweet treat, especially on those hot, humid Georgia days. Their vision is to cultivate healthy communities by uplifting our team along with their families and providing ultra-premium products and service.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated the Hermanas Team, “We are so excited to have you as a Chamber Member. You bring a unique and tasty addition to the community and we look forward to supporting and promoting your business for many years to come!”
For more information about Hermanas Italian Ice, visit www.hermanasice.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @hermanasice.
