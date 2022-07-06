Herschel Douglas “Doug” White, 60, of Hiram, died July 5, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 5-9 p.m. He will lie at Sweetwater Baptist Church on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 12-1 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Darryl Jones and Brother Bryan Alexander officiating.
Interment will follow at Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.