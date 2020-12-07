Winston Elementary students have been digging into digital learning and discovering hidden treasures through virtual field trips. Using their newfound knowledge, the fourth- and fifth-grade Winston Program Challenge (PC) students generated original ideas and created reflections to enhance their learning and thinking skills.
This year, teachers and students engaged with multiple new technologies and methods of learning. They faced new challenges and focused on the concept of empathy while building STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) projects.
The purpose was for students to imagine new creations that could help improve others’ lives. These hands-on projects mean students are taking the Georgia Standards of Excellence to the next level.
The Georgia Youth Technology Science Center (GYSTC) brought several STEAM activities into the classroom. The fifth-grade PC students extracted DNA from strawberries and built circuit motors that were donated to the school.
West GYSTC Coordinator Cathy Fontenot shared her scientific expertise with the excited students during virtual lessons. Many students were amazed by the DNA extraction activity.
“I learned that DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid, and I wonder how soap, water, salt, and alcohol made the DNA clump together. Also, the DNA looks like snot,” said Serenity McAlexander.
Bransyn Wilson also shared her thoughts on the lesson, stating, “I would like to know more about DNA, and I wish we could do this with more fruits.”
Before the extraction, the students researched DNA and completed Flipgrid raps. The students discussed jobs in this field and how the study of genetics could help others.
The fifth-graders also enjoyed learning how to complete an electrical circuit using supplies provided by GYSTC.
First, the students worked on an online circuit simulator to practice how to make a circuit. Then, they were challenged to use the materials to create a real circuit and make their fans work.
As the students worked, they could be heard exclaiming, “This is hard! I cannot do this!”, “How do I hook this to the battery? I got it!”, “My fan works backward! Oh, I can change the direction the fan moves!”, and “This is so cool!”
After the projects were completed, the students learned about electrons, positive and negative charges, motion, force, gravity, and friction. Fontenot challenged the students to take their circuit fans home and use them to create a moving car.
Students posted online videos via Google Classroom showing off the cars they built.
Lexi Shearouse shared her thoughts on the project. “It took several attempts and designs to get my car to move. I learned from the experience I need to lower the fan on the car’s back to create more force. I also learned the wheels needed more friction on the back to move the car.”
While the fifth-graders worked with DNA and circuits, the fourth-graders’ STEAM project challenged them with building a prosthetic hand with fingers to pick up an object.
To prepare for the project, the students completed a Mystery Science lesson on muscles and ligaments. We discussed prosthetics, robotics, how these types of products could improve people’s lives, and future jobs in this field.
“I really liked this project because it had to do with engineering and helping people. I hope to be an engineer one day. My mom’s friend was missing one arm,” said Amari Cromey in her digital Flipgrid. In her video, Amari displayed her model hand she made at school using common household items such as a cup, string, tape, and straws.
The younger grades also enjoyed several virtual STEAM lessons with GYSTC. The students used their imaginations to create an invention that mimicked something from nature that could help others. The goal of the imagination unit is to teach them how we can grow, cultivate, nurture, and explore nature to help others.
Sydney Spiva was fascinated with how animals use camouflage to hide from predators. Destiny Awa said she’s interested in creating a device that mimics gills to help people breathe underwater.
The Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center also brought an exciting virtual program to the classroom. The students learned about animals native to Georgia, such as the indigo snake and the gopher tortoise. These field trips were free and sponsored by the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
In his reflection about the lesson, Miguel Cann wrote, “I liked that this field trip was about snakes and I liked the teacher. I would change this to an in-person field trip.”
Penelope Goodman rated the field trip as “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and one gazillion great!” Her sister, Virginia, added, “I liked how the snake stuck out his tongue, and I would change the experience to include more snake friends.”
Realizing the future encompasses the world, the Winston PC students are involved in Penpal schools. This website allows students to work on collaborative projects with other students worldwide.
These young scholars are also using youcubed.org to develop 21st-century learning. They view data visualizations on topics like water usage and are asked introspective questions like: What do you notice? What do you wonder?
After viewing data regarding water usage, fourth-grader Libby Cochran said she learned that “we need to take care of our environment by using water wisely.”
Online learning resources present boundless opportunities. These are just a few of the digital lessons that the Winston PC students are enjoying this fall as they continue to dig into the digital age and the virtual treasures of online learning.
