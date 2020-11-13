Hill has ‘consistant’ year on the track

With a sixth-place finish overall on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Winston native Austin Hill has laid the ground work for the 2021 season.
Hill closed out the season with a 12-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.
The Alexander High graduate instantly turned his attention to next season when it was announced he would return to the Hattori Racing Enterprise team for a third straight season.
Hill was the regular-season points leader on the Truck Series, and made a serious challenge for the championship before a blown engine ended those hopes.
“This is a great race team, and I know we’ll be even more motivated heading to Daytona next year and even more hungrier to come for the championship,” Hill said.
Hill led all drivers this season with average finish (9.0), top-five finished (11) and top-10 finishes (17).
He set career high marks in all three of the categories to go with two wins this season.
The only thing that was missing from his 2020 resume was a Truck Series championship.
“Hopefully when we come back next year we’ll be racing for a championship with our United Rentals Tundra.”
HRE announced that Hill will be back with crew chief Scott Zipadelli for next season.
“I can’t imagine a better scenario than to be with this tam and everybody at HRE,” Hill said. “I keep saying it, but I truly believe this is the best team in the series and I’m proud to race with this group and can’t wait to continue what we’ve built over the last two seasons.
“It’s even better to have partners like United Rentals and everyone at Toyota and Toyota Racing Development for supporting our program like they do. We’re glad to have next year laid out.”
Hill has made 46 Gander Trucks starts with HRE, which is the most by any driver in the organization’s history.
“Austin Hill and HRE are great partners,” said Rob Halsey, director of customer and marketing strategy for United Rentals. “We all agree that a focus on safety and data, with the right partners, makes all the difference whether on the track or on the job site. United Rentals is excited to see Austin close out a strong 2020 and return in 2021 to build on that success.”
Team owner Shige Hattori agreed: “We’re glad to keep the team together next season with Austin and United Rentals. He has done a great job with Scott and the entire team the last two years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.